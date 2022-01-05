On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Technology

Survey: Tell us about your BlackBerry memories

Jason Miller@jmillerWFED
January 5, 2022 10:27 am
< a min read
      

BlackBerry, the once ubiquitous device that seemed glued to every federal and industry executive’s hand, stopped supporting its phone for data, phone calls and texting on Jan. 4. It marks the end of era.

Federal News Network is asking federal employees and contractors to take this anonymous short survey about the impact of the BlackBerry and share any memories or photos about a technology that changed the federal sector.

Survey responses could be used in a future article on federalnewsnetwork.

Create your own user feedback survey

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. 

Follow @jmillerWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News BlackBerry Mobile devices survey Technology Workforce

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 HCaTS Delegation of Procurement...
1|4 Federal Government Contracting Trends...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

White House reintroduces press restrictions as omicron surges