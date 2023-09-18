Culture disruption or enablement – Marking and tagging CUI in government agencies”

As the landscape of sensitive information handling evolves, government agencies face the challenge of effectively managing controlled, unclassified information (CUI). In the wake of the Defense Department’s inspector general’s “Audit of the DoD’s Implementation and Oversight of the Controlled Unclassified Information Program (DODIG-2023-078),” it becomes evident that a cultural shift is imperative to drive successful CUI compliance. This article explores the potential disruptions that training programs may encounter in government agencies and how embracing AI-driven decision models can enable seamless and efficient CUI marking and tagging practices.

To achieve comprehensive CUI compliance, government agencies must foster a cultural shift that prioritizes proper marking and tagging. Resistance to change and a lack of awareness about the significance of CUI requirements can impede progress. By proactively addressing cultural challenges, agencies lay the groundwork for successful implementation.

Traditional training approaches can face time constraints, limited effectiveness and inconsistency across diverse teams. Users may struggle to grasp complex CUI guidelines, leading to potential non-compliance risks. Overcoming these disruptions requires innovative solutions.

Integrating artificial intelligence-driven decision models into training enhances its effectiveness. AI tailors training experiences to individual roles, ensuring content relevance and personalized learning. The result is a workforce equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to properly handle CUI.

AI serves as a valuable ally, assisting users during document creation by flagging potential CUI elements and suggesting proper markings. This real-time support empowers users to make informed decisions, reducing errors and potential security breaches.

The hybrid human/AI approach builds trust in AI recommendations. Expert human validation ensures the accuracy of AI decisions and allows for continuous improvement. The synergy between human expertise and AI-driven automation creates a robust framework for CUI handling.

By simplifying CUI requirements and streamlining the marking process, AI-enhanced training promotes user adoption. Reduced resistance and increased compliance lead to a more transparent and efficient information sharing environment.

The marriage of enhanced training and AI-driven decision models leads to sustained improvements in CUI compliance. Long-term efficiencies are realized as government agencies leverage AI to manage, protect, and share sensitive information seamlessly.

Government agencies can benefit from collaboration with the DoD and other stakeholders, sharing best practices and insights in AI-enabled CUI implementation. A collaborative approach facilitates the standardization of CUI practices across the defense community.

As technology advances, future trends in AI, such as natural language processing and AI-based analytics, promise to further enhance CUI handling. Government agencies must remain adaptable to embrace emerging technologies to stay ahead in safeguarding sensitive information.

The DoD IG’s audit highlights the need for a culture that prioritizes proper CUI marking and tagging in government agencies. By leveraging AI-driven decision models, enhanced training programs enable users to efficiently handle CUI, ensuring transparency and security in information sharing. Embracing a collaborative approach and staying abreast of future trends empowers government agencies to establish a robust and standardized CUI program, safeguarding sensitive information for the nation’s greater security and resilience.

Dave Harris is a partner at TCEngine.

