Custom earplugs making big difference for military service hearing loss

Hearing loss is the most common disability from military service. Treating it costs billions of dollars a year. The Office of Naval Research has tried to prevent this epidemic, especially for sailors and Marines on board aircraft carriers. Kurt Yankaskas, program officer for the ONR’s Noise Induced Hearing Loss Research Program, designed custom earplugs. They’ve made a big difference. Yankaskas is a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Federal News Network’s Amelia Brust spoke with him for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

