Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Pay & Benefits
 
TSP
 
...

TSP funds rebound after dismal March

May 1, 2020 3:05 pm
 
2 min read
      

Thrift Savings Plan participants who stayed the course through the March downturn should feel vindicated at the end of April, as every fund rose except for the G fund. In fact, most of the funds turned in their highest performance in the past 12 months.

The real standout was the small capitalization stock index S fund, which increased by 37.21%, skyrocketing from -21.40% to 15.81%, giving it the best performance of the month. That said, it will take some time to fully recover from its dismal performance in the first quarter; its year-to-date performance is -16.78%, and its performance over the last 12 months is -11.46%.

The common stock index investment C fund wasn’t far behind, as it went up by 25.21%, climbing from -12.40% to 12.81%. That still leaves its year-to-date performance at -9.35% due to some disappointing yields in the first quarter of 2020, but it did manage to drag its overall performance over the last 12 months back into the black, at 0.77%.

Advertisement

The international stock index I fund also turned in a strong performance, rising 20.29% since March for a return of 6.42% in April.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Lifecycle funds also leapt into the black, landing at 2.52% on the low end with the L Income Fund, and 9.16% on the high end from the L 2050, an impressive 21.46% climb from its March low of -11.90.

The only two funds that didn’t post record highs from the last twelve months were the fixed income investment F fund and the government securities investment G fund. The F fund still rose out of the red with a return of 1.78%, and actually has the highest returns for year-to-date and over the last 12 months, at 4.94% and 10.76%, respectively.

The G fund is the only one that actually dropped in April, posting its lowest return in three years for the third month in a row. It dropped from 0.11% to 0.07%.

Thrift Savings Plan — March 2020 Returns
Fund March Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.07% 0.47% 1.83%
F fund 1.78% 4.94% 10.76%
C fund 12.81% -9.35% 0.77%
S fund 15.81% -16.78% -11.46%
I fund 6.42% -17.74% -11.09%
L Income 2.52% -2.15% 1.13%
L 2020 2.61% -2.76% 0.86%
L 2030 6.71% -7.54% -1.47%
L 2040 8.02% -9.17% -2.37%
L 2050 9.16% -10.63% -3.25%

David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Pay & Benefits TSP Workforce
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 30, 2020 Close Change YTD*
L Income 20.7296 -0.0562 (2.15%)
L 2020 28.4977 -0.0827 (2.76%)
L 2030 32.2267 -0.2464 (7.54%)
L 2040 34.9045 -0.3217 (9.17%)
L 2050 20.0940 -0.2139 (10.63%)
G Fund 16.4275 0.0004 0.47%
F Fund 20.6908 0.0020 4.94%
C Fund 42.8395 -0.3991 (9.35%)
S Fund 46.8323 -1.3503 (16.78%)
I Fund 26.9126 -0.2950 (17.74%)
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union