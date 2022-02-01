On Air: Panel Discussions
Most TSP returns dip to start the new year

Robert O'Shaughnessy
February 1, 2022 11:51 am
Aside from the securities-backed G fund, Thrift Savings Plan funds closed out the first month of 2022 with lower returns than the month before, effectively clearing out any gains made over the last year.

After a boom in December, which saw the stock funds generally rise except the F fund, which matches a broad index representing the U.S. bond market, the end of January brought almost all of them into the red. The biggest month-over-month change came from the S fund, which went from 0.58% in December to -10.07% in January. The C fund fell from 4.48% to -5.18%, while the G fund saw the only paltry increase, from 0.12% in December to 0.13% in January.

Compared to a year ago, most of the funds are in the red except for the G fund which is up .06 percentage points over the previous year.

Among the Lifecycle funds, January was also a time for declines across the board. All funds had negative returns after a December entirely in the black. The biggest monthly decrease was in the L 2060 and 2065 funds which fell from 4.08% in December to -5.42% in January.

All Lifecycle funds had lower returns year over year, continuing a trend found in December. The smallest was the L Income fund which dipped from -0.10% in January 2021 to -1.28% last month.

Thrift Savings Plan — January 2022 Returns
Fund January Year-to-Date Last 12 Months
G fund 0.13% 0.13% 1.45%
F fund -2.09% -2.09% -2.83%
C fund -5.18% -5.18% 23.27%
S fund -10.07% -10.07% -1.68%
I fund -3.96% -3.96% 8.22%
L Income -1.28% -1.28% 4.18%
L 2025 -2.37% -2.37% 7.41%
L 2030 -3.33% -3.33% 8.97%
L 2035 -3.68% -3.68% 9.64%
L 2040 -4.01% -4.01% 10.33%
L 2045 -4.32% -4.32% 10.85%
L 2050 -4.60% -4.60% 11.44%
L 2055 -5.41% -5.41% 13.92%
L 2060 -5.42% -5.42% 13.92%
L 2065 -5.42% -5.42% 13.91%

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jan 31, 2022 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.1849 0.1176 5.42%
L 2025 11.9567 0.1097 9.75%
L 2030 42.1224 0.5361 12.37%
L 2035 12.6405 0.1763 13.43%
L 2040 47.8003 0.7253 14.51%
L 2045 13.0821 0.2126 15.40%
L 2050 28.6422 0.4957 16.34%
L 2055 14.0768 0.2937 19.90%
L 2060 14.0765 0.2936 19.90%
L 2065 14.0763 0.2936 19.90%
G Fund 16.7590 0.0022 1.38%
F Fund 20.4504 -0.0065 -1.46%
C Fund 68.2231 1.2657 28.68%
S Fund 75.0386 2.7196 12.45%
I Fund 37.8808 0.6864 11.45%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

