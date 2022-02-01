Most TSP returns dip to start the new year

Aside from the securities-backed G fund, Thrift Savings Plan funds closed out the first month of 2022 with lower returns than the month before, effectively clearing out any gains made over the last year.
After a boom in December, which saw the stock funds generally rise except the F fund, which matches a broad index representing the U.S. bond market, the end of January brought almost all of them into the red. The biggest month-over-month change came from the S fund, which went from 0.58% in December to -10.07% in January. The C fund fell from 4.48% to -5.18%, while the G fund saw the only paltry increase, from 0.12% in December to 0.13% in January.
Compared to a year ago, most of the funds are in the red except for the G fund which is up .06 percentage points over the previous year.
Among the Lifecycle funds, January was also a time for declines across the board. All funds had negative returns after a December entirely in the black. The biggest monthly decrease was in the L 2060 and 2065 funds which fell from 4.08% in December to -5.42% in January.
All Lifecycle funds had lower returns year over year, continuing a trend found in December. The smallest was the L Income fund which dipped from -0.10% in January 2021 to -1.28% last month.
Thrift Savings Plan — January 2022 Returns
Fund
January
Year-to-Date
Last 12 Months
G fund
0.13%
0.13%
1.45%
F fund
-2.09%
-2.09%
-2.83%
C fund
-5.18%
-5.18%
23.27%
S fund
-10.07%
-10.07%
-1.68%
I fund
-3.96%
-3.96%
8.22%
L Income
-1.28%
-1.28%
4.18%
L 2025
-2.37%
-2.37%
7.41%
L 2030
-3.33%
-3.33%
8.97%
L 2035
-3.68%
-3.68%
9.64%
L 2040
-4.01%
-4.01%
10.33%
L 2045
-4.32%
-4.32%
10.85%
L 2050
-4.60%
-4.60%
11.44%
L 2055
-5.41%
-5.41%
13.92%
L 2060
-5.42%
-5.42%
13.92%
L 2065
-5.42%
-5.42%
13.91%
