Survey: What’s your experience with the TSP update?

Drew Friedman
June 7, 2022 2:40 pm
Federal News Network is conducting a survey to hear about your experience with the rollout of the new Thrift Savings Plan interface. On June 1, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment board launched a host of updates for TSP participants, including a new version of My Account, a mobile app and a mutual fund window.

We want to hear about your experience with setting up a new account, accessing TSP’s new features and contacting customer service. Please take a few minutes to fill out this survey. All answers are anonymous. We will publish the results soon.

