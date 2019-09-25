Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Workforce
 
Unions
 
...

Postal union set to accept reform to quash US walkout threat

September 25, 2019 12:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — Nearly 150 countries appeared headed toward a compromise that would keep the United States in the world’s largest union of postal operators, following a threat by the Trump administration to quit unless it got its way.

The head of the 192-member Universal Postal Union, Kenya’s Bishar Hussein, had warned that a U.S. walkout would “completely shut down” the traditional system of delivering bulky letters.

The extraordinary congress, called this week to respond to the U.S. threat, was only the third for a 145-year-old group that calls itself the second-oldest multilateral organization.

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said the proposal would keep the U.S. in the organization that it helped found. He said the proposal “bridges the different views held by net postal exporters and net postal importers here in the room.”

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Government News The Associated Press Unions Universal Postal Union Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

Top Stories

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches