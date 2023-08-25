USPS rural carriers union says members have more to lose than gain in decertification push

Several thousand Postal Service rural carriers have expressed an interest in leaving their union, after most of them saw pay cuts under a new pay system. But the union’s new national president is urging caution, and telling its members that a new union won’t mean a better deal for rural carriers. A grassroots network of rural carriers is collecting signatures from their coworkers, in the hopes of decertifying the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, (NRLCA)... READ MORE

Several thousand Postal Service rural carriers have expressed an interest in leaving their union, after most of them saw pay cuts under a new pay system.

But the union’s new national president is urging caution, and telling its members that a new union won’t mean a better deal for rural carriers.

A grassroots network of rural carriers is collecting signatures from their coworkers, in the hopes of decertifying the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, (NRLCA) which counts 127,000 rural carriers as its members.

Rural carriers behind the decertification effort told Federal News Network that the union didn’t do enough to keep USPS from implementing a new pay system that’s been in the works for more than a decade.

NRLCA National President Don Maston said in an interview Friday that the union had “gone to extreme measures” by repeatedly delaying the implementation of the Rural Route Evaluated Compensation System (RRECS).

“I understand that they’re angry, those that have lost hours, and they’re angry at the system,” Maston said.

But Maston said those delays also exacerbated the shock rural carriers felt with RRECS finally went into effect in May.

Prior to the RRECS rollout, rural carriers were paid based on a five-year-old snapshot of mail volume data, which didn’t account for a persistent decline in mail volume over the years.

“That’s not to say that we aren’t empathetic on a human level. People get used to making a certain salary and getting off at a certain time. And it was a great system for that five years, especially with a decline in mail volume,” Maston said. “They didn’t have a lot of work to do, and they’re getting off early and getting a very nice salary. But the system was designed to pay carriers for what they actually do, and be fair to the employer and the carriers alike, but still have a substantial incentive built in there.”

Unlike city letter carriers and city carrier assistants, rural carriers are paid based on how long it takes to complete their route and how much mail and packages the route receives.

Maston confirmed that about two-thirds of rural carriers saw pay cuts under RRECS. But he said that those losses are distributed over a bell curve — meaning that a only a small percentage of rural carriers saw either a significant gain or loss in pay.

“Some may have stayed the same, some may have lost an hour. Some may have lost two hours, [but] it was not everybody lost 10 hours — and that’s kind of getting lost in the news, that everybody didn’t lose excessive amounts,” he said.

Maston said rural carriers on average lost about 2.8 hours from their routes after RRECS went into effect. He said that loss accounts for ongoing declines in mail volume, as well as Amazon delivering more of its packages on its own.

Maston added that roughly 30% of rural carriers working more hours than their route evaluation, sometimes as the result of a surge in packages on their route, “were begging for the [RRECS] system to be put into place.”

RRECS is the product of arbitration between USPS and the NRLCA more than a decade ago after both parties failed to agree on how to design a new pay system on their own for rural carriers.

Rural carriers have collected more than 7,400 signatures from their colleagues interested in decertifying the NRLCA — roughly 20% of the total needed for the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election and let rural carriers vote on whether to stay in or leave the union.

But Maston said rural carriers stand to lose more than gain through the decertification route.

“The collective bargaining agreement that we have, all of the benefits that we have gained over the years for rural carriers would just simply go away, it doesn’t just start over where we are under a different union or no union,” Maston said.

That collective bargaining agreement, he added, protects rural carriers from layoffs.

“The Postal Service could just simply make everybody at-will employees and get rid of them. So there are a lot of negative things that individuals aren’t looking at,” Maston said.

