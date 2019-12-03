1828: Andrew Jackson elected president

Andrew Jackson was elected the seventh U.S. president on this day in 1828, having defeated John Quincy Adams after losing to him in the close 1824 race. Jackson was a soldier and slave-owning planter who had gained fame as a general in the War of 1812 and for his military campaign against Seminole and Spanish resistance in Florida. He was known for having a combative, tough personality — earning the nickname “Old Hickory” — and advocated for what he considered the rights of the “common man” against a “corrupt aristocracy,” and the system of government appointments. Although he also used a spoils system of government that awarded political supporters with positions. He worked to preserve the Union against Southern secession, advocated states rights and agrarian protections. He is also remembered for his Native American removal policies including the deadly Trail of Tears. He tried to abolish the Electoral College and advocated limiting presidential terms to one, though he served two terms, and his administration expanded trade with other countries.

