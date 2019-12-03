Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
People
 
On this day in history
 
...

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president

December 3, 2019 7:00 am
 
< a min read
      

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News On this day in history

Top Stories

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton