Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Veterans Affairs
 
...

Coronavirus hits just as VBA was getting claims backlogs under control

March 25, 2020 11:50 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Just as it was getting backlogs under control and ramping up a whole new congressionally-mandated benefit program, along came the coronavirus. Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary Paul Lawrence joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for a situation report from the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Benefits coronavirus Federal Drive paul lawrence Tom Temin Federal Drive Veterans Affairs Veterans Benefits Administration
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
3|25 FedHealth Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew releases 30 sea turtles back in the ocean

Today in History

1957: US Customs seizes 'Howl' on grounds of obscenity