A win for veterans using non-VA doctors

Veterans who received emergency medical treatment at non-VA facilities recently achieved a victory in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. Now the VA last week started sending corrective notices to a million vets that weren’t reimbursed. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details, the executive director of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, Bart Stichman.