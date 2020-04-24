Listen Live Sports

Veterans Affairs
 
A win for veterans using non-VA doctors

April 24, 2020 1:41 pm
 
Veterans who received emergency medical treatment at non-VA facilities recently achieved a victory in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. Now the VA last week started sending corrective notices to a million vets that weren’t reimbursed. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details, the executive director of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, Bart Stichman.

Tom Temin

