VA’s EHR system configuration presses on despite coronavirus delays

The Department of Veterans Affairs was on track to start up its new electronic health records system in Spokane, Washington, next month. The pandemic response may have delayed that. But the crucial work of system configuration continues. After taking a look at VA configuration decision-making, the Government Accountability Office had a recommendation. The GAO’s director of health care issues, Debra Draper, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.