On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Veterans Affairs

Apprenticeships help St. Louis-area veterans find place in federal technology sector

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
December 22, 2021 9:40 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In the race to find technology talent, sometimes you have to grow your own. Accenture Federal Services is doing just that with an apprenticeship program for veterans in the St. Louis, Missouri area. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the managing director and lede of its Advanced Technology Center Accenture, Ali Bokhari, and one of the apprentices now working as a full time engineer, Tyler Eccleton.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Accenture Federal Services Ali Bokhari All News Federal Drive Technology Tom Temin Tyler Eccleton Veterans Affairs Workforce

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
12|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Austin Swears in new Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff