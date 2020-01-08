DC area agencies reopen normally Wednesday after snow

Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C., area are operating as normal Wednesday, following an early departure the day before, due to snow.

The Office of Personnel Management’s status said, “Employees are expected to report to their worksites or begin telework on time. Normal operating procedures are in effect.” OPM had issued a four-hour staggered early departure Tuesday, and allowed federal employees to request unscheduled weather leave, if they’re not eligible for telework, as a result. Meanwhile, telework-eligible employees received weather and safety leave only for the amount of time needed to commute home.

However, several school districts remained closed around the region Wednesday, and road conditions were hazardous in some areas, as low overnight temperatures made for icy conditions. Federal News Network sister station WTOP reported which schools were closed or on delayed openings.

