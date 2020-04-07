Have questions about being a reemployed annuitant or what the stimulus means for retirees?

Some agencies are rehiring retired federal employees to help out with their coronavirus response. Thinking of joining them? Or do you just have questions about what it means to be a reemployed annuitant, how it works, and what it all means for you?

Benefits expert James Marshall and Jessica Klement, staff vice president for policy and programs, both with the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), join Your Turn with Mike Causey on Wednesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. to answer your questions. Send your questions to fnncomment@federalnewsnetwork.com or submit them here before showtime.

We’ll cover as many as we can during the hour-long show. They’ll also tackle common questions about the coronavirus stimulus package and what it means for federal retirees. The show will be streamed here and can be heard on the radio at 1500 AM. The full episode will be archived on our website after broadcast.

