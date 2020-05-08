Free training available to become coronavirus contact tracer

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

State and local health agencies are offering free training for anyone who wants to become what’s known as a COVID-19 contact tracer. The training program is organized through two organizations — the National Coalition of STD Directors and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. The association’s chief population health and innovation officer, J.T. Lane, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin..