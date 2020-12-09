On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Workforce

Metro service cuts due to pandemic could severely hurt federal commuters

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
December 9, 2020 12:30 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Finances of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, known as Metro, have collapsed under the pandemic. Weekday service could soon start to look like the weekend, and weekend service could end altogether. Scuffed-shoed federal drones who constitute a big chunk of Metro customers would have to find other options. For some perspective, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Adam Tuss, longtime D.C.-area traffic expert, now transportation reporter for NBC News 4.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Adam Tuss All News Federal Drive Tom Temin WMATA Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers