DHS asks for help on maintaining wellness of its operational employees

Wellness of the workforce is a big issue for federal executives, especially for people like Border Patrol agents, who deal with stress and danger, overlaid with the pandemic. Now the Science and Technology Directorate at Homeland Security is seeking help on how to maintain a high performing and resilient workforce. The program comes under the auspices of its Silicon Valley Innovation Program. Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked about it with the managing director of the Silicon Valley Innovation Project, Melissa Oh. and the deputy director of the CBP innovation team, Jeremy Ocheltree.