Workforce

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Drew Friedman@dfriedmanWFED
May 10, 2022 9:21 am
< a min read
      

Federal News Network is conducting a survey to gauge your thoughts on returning to the office. After more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many agencies and companies are returning employees to physical work settings for at least some of the time.

We want to know what you are seeing from your organization’s leaders, how they are communicating and if they are listening to their employees when making decisions about office reentry. Please take a few minutes to fill out this survey. All answers are anonymous. We will publish the results in the coming weeks.

Drew Friedman

Drew Friedman is a workforce, pay and benefits reporter for Federal News Network.

