Agencies in DC area opening two hours late on Dec. 15

Federal employees in the Washington, D.C. area are to report to the office two hours late on Dec. 15.

The Office of Personnel Management made the decision to delay the opening as freezing rain is expected to hit the D.C. area right around the time of the morning commute.

Federal News Network sister station WTOP reports widespread icing on the region’s roadways and freezing rain could create dangerous road conditions into the early hours of Thursday for those in the District, Baltimore and points west of the Interstate 95 corridor.

In announcing a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon for the WTOP listening area, the National Weather Service said ice totals of a glaze to around one-tenth of an inch will bog down commuters. A thicker coating of ice is in store for higher elevations of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia — and residents of the Blue Ridge are under an Ice Storm Warning through Thursday night.

OPM says employees also can take unscheduled leave or telework.

OPM has said full-time or regular teleworkers are not eligible for snow days or weather related days.

The agency updated its closure and dismissal policies on Dec. 9.

“In the Washington, D.C. area, OPM issues operating status announcements that apply to

employees working in all Executive agencies with offices located inside the ‘Washington

Capital Beltway,'” OPM wrote in the policy. “In the event of an area-wide work disruption, agencies should avoid taking independent action, because changes in the commuting hours of federal employees can result in significant disruption of the highway and mass transit systems. Federal agencies following OPM’s operating status announcements and policies allows for appropriate coordination with municipal and regional officials and can reduce disruption of the highway and mass transit systems. This can both reduce traffic congestion and result in treating impacted employees as

consistently as possible.”