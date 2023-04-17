On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Workforce

Survey: How are return-to-office policies changing for federal employees?

Drew Friedman@dfriedmanWFED
April 17, 2023 3:51 pm
Three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift in federal telework may be on the horizon. A new memo from the Office of Management and Budget tells agencies to increase “meaningful” in-office work at agency headquarters, and create more of a balance between in-person and telework.

Three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift in federal telework may be on the horizon. A new memo from the Office of Management and Budget tells agencies to increase “meaningful” in-office work at agency headquarters, and create more of a balance between in-person and telework.

Federal News Network wants to hear directly from federal employees about their thoughts on the government’s current telework policies, as well as where you might be seeing changes. Please take a few minutes to fill out this survey. All answers are anonymous. We will publish the results in the coming weeks.

Drew Friedman

Drew Friedman is a workforce, pay and benefits reporter for Federal News Network.

