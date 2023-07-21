Here’s what we know so far about agencies’ return-to-office plans

For weeks, if not months, agencies have started announcing return-to-office plans for federal employees. These announcements, mostly coming in one by one, do not spell a complete end to telework — agencies that have so far planned out their changes are still maintaining a hybrid work environment. Most of the changes are focused on agencies’ headquarters offices. Still, the announcements have created some confusion among federal employees. To sort through the details, Federal News Network... READ MORE

For weeks, if not months, agencies have started announcing return-to-office plans for federal employees.

These announcements, mostly coming in one by one, do not spell a complete end to telework — agencies that have so far planned out their changes are still maintaining a hybrid work environment. Most of the changes are focused on agencies’ headquarters offices.

Still, the announcements have created some confusion among federal employees. To sort through the details, Federal News Network has made a list of what we know so far about agencies’ return-to-office changes. The list is non-exhaustive, and we will continue updating this page as we learn more.

Individual agency responses

Some agencies have gone further in explaining their positions. For one, the Department of Homeland Security has largely left workforce policy decisions to its individual components and offices.

In a July 17 statement to Federal News Network, DHS said it was “assessing” workforce policies.

“Like other agencies, DHS is currently assessing its workforce policies to increase in-person work in order to continually improve the department’s organizational health and performance,” a DHS spokesman wrote in an email. “In order to support its diverse missions performed by 22 different component agencies and offices, DHS policy provides broad guidance on remote work and telework that is consistent with applicable laws, regulations and government-wide directives. This policy generally allows decision making on these matters to take place at the lowest local level possible by the management officials who best know the operational realities and work requirements.”

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is still figuring out its plans, too.

“We are working on how we may align our policies, including telework, in support of organizational health and performance. Right now, we are on a reentry schedule of a minimum of two days per week in the office,” EEOC spokesperson Victor Chen said.

Why are agencies making these changes?

A memo from the Office of Management and Budget in April urged agencies to increase meaningful in-office work at federal headquarters offices. The memo gave agencies an initial 30-day deadline to update their work environment plans and outline how they will measure productivity and service delivery.

OMB told agencies to increase in-person work where necessary, while still using telework as a tool for recruitment and retention. Subsequently, many agencies began announcing return-to-office plans for employees, mainly at headquarters offices.

But as OMB designated in the memo, the changes are different for each agency. Some, like the Environmental Protection Agency, have so far only mandated official changes for agency managers and supervisors.

Others, including the National Science Foundation, have received pushback from their unions, who said the announcements occurred before labor-management negotiations were complete.

