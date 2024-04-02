On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Workforce

Survey: What do feds think about return-to-office and telework changes?

Federal News Network is conducting a survey of federal employees, one year after the White House began pushing agencies on return-to-office requirements.

Drew Friedman@dfriedmanWFED
April 2, 2024 5:18 pm
< a min read
     

After a memo from the Office of Management and Budget in April 2023, many federal employees experienced a shift in federal telework and return-to-office at their agencies.

Federal News Network wants to hear directly from current federal employees about their thoughts and experiences after either returning to the office more often, or seeing others do so. This anonymous survey will take about 15 minutes to complete. We will publish the results in the coming weeks.

Create your own user feedback survey

        Join us Apr. 23 and 24 at 1 p.m. EST for Federal News Network's CX Exchange where we'll be hosting leaders and industry experts to get insight on how agencies are embedding CX into their missions. | Register today!

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
     
Drew Friedman

Drew Friedman is a workforce, pay and benefits reporter for Federal News Network.

Follow @dfriedmanWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News federal telework federal telework policy Office of Management and Budget remote work return to office return to office survey Workforce