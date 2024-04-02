Survey: What do feds think about return-to-office and telework changes?

Federal News Network is conducting a survey of federal employees, one year after the White House began pushing agencies on return-to-office requirements.

After a memo from the Office of Management and Budget in April 2023, many federal employees experienced a shift in federal telework and return-to-office at their agencies.

Federal News Network wants to hear directly from current federal employees about their thoughts and experiences after either returning to the office more often, or seeing others do so. This anonymous survey will take about 15 minutes to complete. We will publish the results in the coming weeks.

