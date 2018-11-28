Listen Live Sports

Open season: Is it time to switch health care plans?

November 28, 2018 11:36 am
 
The possibility of a Dec. 7 partial government shutdown is another good reason feds — especially retired government workers — should pick their 2019 health plan ASAP.

The health insurance open season ends at close-of-business Dec. 10, so there is still time to shop, compare and in many cases save lots of money next year in both premiums and out-of-pocket costs to you.

Walton Francis, editor of Consumers Checkbook Guide to Federal Health Plans, joined host Mike Causey on this week’s Your Turn to talk about best buys and explain why many more people need to switch plans. Francis said half of the people in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program are in the wrong plan, meaning they could get equal or even better coverage while saving $1,000 to $2,000 next year.

