Final Your Turn episode to pay tribute to Mike Causey

Join us Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the final Your Turn with Mike Causey show. It’s a special tribute to Mike, who passed away last week, hosted by Federal Drive anchor Tom Temin and executive editor Jason Miller.
Current and former Federal News Network colleagues and long-time guests of Your Turn will join this hour-long, commercial-free discussion about Mike’s impact on the federal community, share stories and memories of a man who impacted all of us with his wit, his knowledge and his desire to share and explain the intricacies of the federal world.
Guests include:
- FNN General Manager Joel Oxley
- WTOP Program Director and former FNN Web Operations director Julia Ziegler
- FNN reporter Jory Heckman
- Tammy Flanagan
- Jesse Klement
- Art Stein
- Abraham Grungold
- Former FNN Editor-in-Chief Lisa Wolfe
- Former In-Depth anchor Francis Rose
- Former Federal Drive co-host Jane Norris
- Former Your Turn producer Lauren Larson
If you can’t listen at 10 a.m., the show will be rebroadcast at 2 p.m.
