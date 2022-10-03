Final Your Turn episode to pay tribute to Mike Causey

Join us Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the final Your Turn with Mike Causey show. It’s a special tribute to Mike, who passed away last week, hosted by Federal Drive anchor Tom Temin and executive editor Jason Miller. Current and former Federal News Network colleagues and long-time guests of Your Turn will join this hour-long, commercial-free discussion about Mike’s impact on the federal community, share stories and memories of a man who impacted all of... READ MORE

Join us Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the final Your Turn with Mike Causey show. It’s a special tribute to Mike, who passed away last week, hosted by Federal Drive anchor Tom Temin and executive editor Jason Miller.

Current and former Federal News Network colleagues and long-time guests of Your Turn will join this hour-long, commercial-free discussion about Mike’s impact on the federal community, share stories and memories of a man who impacted all of us with his wit, his knowledge and his desire to share and explain the intricacies of the federal world.

Guests include:

FNN General Manager Joel Oxley

WTOP Program Director and former FNN Web Operations director Julia Ziegler

FNN reporter Jory Heckman

Tammy Flanagan

Jesse Klement

Art Stein

Abraham Grungold

Former FNN Editor-in-Chief Lisa Wolfe

Former In-Depth anchor Francis Rose

Former Federal Drive co-host Jane Norris

Former Your Turn producer Lauren Larson

If you can’t listen at 10 a.m., the show will be rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

If you want to add a tribute to Mike, feel free to send us a comment.