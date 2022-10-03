On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Final Your Turn episode to pay tribute to Mike Causey

Federal News Network Staff
October 3, 2022 12:07 pm
Join us Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the final Your Turn with Mike Causey show. It’s a special tribute to Mike, who passed away last week, hosted by Federal Drive anchor Tom Temin and executive editor Jason Miller.

Current and former Federal News Network colleagues and long-time guests of Your Turn will join this hour-long, commercial-free discussion about Mike’s impact on the federal community, share stories and memories of a man who impacted all of...

Join us Wednesday at 10 a.m. for the final Your Turn with Mike Causey show. It’s a special tribute to Mike, who passed away last week, hosted by Federal Drive anchor Tom Temin and executive editor Jason Miller.

Current and former Federal News Network colleagues and long-time guests of Your Turn will join this hour-long, commercial-free discussion about Mike’s impact on the federal community, share stories and memories of a man who impacted all of us with his wit, his knowledge and his desire to share and explain the intricacies of the federal world.

Guests include:

  • FNN General Manager Joel Oxley
  • WTOP Program Director and former FNN Web Operations director Julia Ziegler
  • FNN reporter Jory Heckman
  • Tammy Flanagan
  • Jesse Klement
  • Art Stein
  • Abraham Grungold
  • Former FNN Editor-in-Chief Lisa Wolfe
  • Former In-Depth anchor Francis Rose
  • Former Federal Drive co-host Jane Norris
  • Former Your Turn producer Lauren Larson

If you can’t listen at 10 a.m., the show will be rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

If you want to add a tribute to Mike, feel free to send us a comment.

 

      

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Dial 667-930-9385
 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments.

