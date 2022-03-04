Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 12 – OTAs and the PMA Learning Agenda

On this episode, we talk with Acquisition experts Stan Soloway and Jason Knudsen on their ground-breaking report on the expanding use of Other Transaction Authority (OTAs) in the federal procurement market and then catch up with innovation leader Jim Cook on the recently released President’s Management Agenda (PMA) Learning Agenda.

Guests:

Stan Soloway, CEO of Celero Strategies, former CEO of the Professional Services Council, former DoD acquisition leader and a Fellow at both the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) and the National Contract Management Association (NCMA)) https://www.linkedin.com/in/stan-soloway-3707b84/

Jason Knudson, CEO of Vyzvalab, Inc., former Naval officer and former program manager for IT and related capabilities at the Defense Innovation Unit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-knudson/

Jim Cook, Vice President for Strategic Engagement and Partnerships at MITRE and leader of the ACT-IAC Institute for Innovation https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-cook-10ab23a/

