Accelerating Government

Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 12 – OTAs and the PMA Learning Agenda

Federal News Network Staff
March 4, 2022 2:20 pm
On this episode, we talk with Acquisition experts Stan Soloway and Jason Knudsen on their ground-breaking report on the expanding use of Other Transaction Authority (OTAs) in the federal procurement market and then catch up with innovation leader Jim Cook on the recently released President’s Management Agenda (PMA) Learning Agenda.

Guests:

Stan Soloway, CEO of Celero Strategies, former CEO of the Professional Services Council, former DoD acquisition leader and a Fellow at both the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) and the National Contract Management Association (NCMA)) https://www.linkedin.com/in/stan-soloway-3707b84/

Jason Knudson, CEO of Vyzvalab, Inc., former Naval officer and former program manager for IT and related capabilities at the Defense Innovation Unit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-knudson/
Jim Cook, Vice President for Strategic Engagement and Partnerships at MITRE and leader of the ACT-IAC Institute for Innovation https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-cook-10ab23a/

Additional Resources:

Link to OTA Report – “Other Transaction Authorities: After 60 Years, Hitting Their Stride or Hitting the Wall”: https://www.businessofgovernment.org/report/other-transactions-authorities

Link to the PMA Learning Agenda: https://www.performance.gov/pma/learning-agenda/

Link to President’s Management Agenda: https://www.performance.gov/pma

Link to the MITRE Center for Data Driven Policy: https://www.mitre.org/research/policy-center

To learn more about ACT-IAC, the Institute for Innovation, the upcoming Innovation Roundtables, the 2022 Innovation Awards, Emerging Technology and Innovation Conference or the Agenda 2021 Presidential Election papers, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/

