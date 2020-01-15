USPS 5-year business plan: ‘Innovate faster,’ cut costs to remain solvent

In an effort to course-correct from more than a decade of net financial losses, the Postal Service on Wednesday released its long-awaited five year-business plan.

The sweeping document comes nearly eight months after Postmaster General Megan Brennan told members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that she and the USPS Board of Governors would release a 10-year business plan to address a $125 billion shortfall the agency expects to face over that period.

Brennan and Robert Duncan, the chairman of the board, said the Postal Service faces a unique challenge operating both as a large business and as a federal agency and a mandate to provide the same level of delivery service to every address in the United States.

“Our mission and our role in America’s economy and society remain indispensable — but we can only continue to compete effectively and meet the high expectations of the public with an improved business model,” Brennan and Duncan wrote in a letter accompanying the five-year plan.

The most impactful recommendations in the strategy would require legislation from Congress, regulatory relief from the Postal Regulatory Commission and new labor agreements from the postal unions.

“Ultimately, Congress determines the contours of the Postal Service’s statutory business model and therefore has the unique authority to enable this vision or direct the Postal Service toward a different vision,” the plan states.

The plan focuses on five major goals:

Goal 1. Deliver world-class services and customer experiences

Goal 2. Equip, connect, engage, and empower employees to serve our customers

Goal 3. Innovate faster to deliver value

Goal 4. Invest in future platforms

Goal 5. Pursue legislative and regulatory changes necessary to achieve financial sustainability

“Although our projections suggest continued decreases in the demand for mail delivery services, there will still be significant demand and the expectation that all residents of the United States will retain the ability to send and receive mail delivery services from their homes and businesses,” the plan states.

Current limits include a price cap on mail products that’s linked to the Consumer Price Index, a mandate to deliver to every address six days a week and a mandate to pre-fund the health benefits of future postal retirees.

Amid all of this, the Postal Service receives no annual appropriations from Congress.

“Resolving these conflicting mandates requires a national public policy discourse that hinges on a basic question for the American public: What would you like the Postal Service to become and how would you like to pay for it?” the plan states.

The strategy looks at ways to develop a postal workforce of the future that includes updated training and career paths, and looks for ways to “refine and adapt” its Pay-for-Performance (PFP) system for managers and supervisors.

“To better understand the changing training needs and demographics of our workforce, we will develop predictive models and data-driven approaches for assessing our talent pipeline,” the plan states. “We will evolve our Human Resources (HR) services platform to be a single stop for all HR needs for employees while continuing to modernize and improve HR processes and technologies to drive employee access and platform adoption.”

‘Flexible and frictionless’ package service

To overhaul its customer experience, the USPS plan looks beyond the agency’s 26,000 brick-and-mortar post offices, and looks at providing digital services “that enhance the value of our physical delivery services.”

That includes “flexible and frictionless” package returns from every home and expanding seven-day-a-week parcel delivery service to ensure retailers like Amazon can continue to guarantee two-day delivery.

In an effort to generate mail and additional packages, USPS has proposed expanding self-service package returns to allow customers to print labels even when they aren’t provided with shipments.

“Consumers can visit a local Post Office and scan the QR code on a phone to receive a label or even notify the office that a return package is ready for pickup. These innovations remove the customer friction point of bringing the package to a store or shipper to return it,” the plan states.

That plan also includes expanding Informed Delivery, a free service that emails customers a scan of their incoming mail each day, to a broader base of users. Other proposed enhancements include operability on all major smart devices and connectivity with social media and e-commerce platforms.

‘Right-sizing’ amid declining mail volume

Beyond introducing new and expanded services, the strategy also looks at “right-sizing” and increasing the efficiency of the agency’s vast mail processing and transportation infrastructure through its Optimize Network Platform Initiative.

On an average day, USPS delivers 471 million pieces of mail to nearly 160 million delivery points. That network relies on more than 200,000 delivery vehicles and 8,500 pieces of automated sorting equipment.

Meanwhile, USPS revenue has declined almost 5% over the last 13 years, with a growing percentage of the revenue coming from packages. However, with package growth volume slowing, postal officials have repeatedly warned the USPS can’t rely on package delivery to remain solvent.

Meanwhile, USPS has seen revenue from first-class mail — its most profitable product — decrease by 34 percent since 2007.

If Congress fails to deliver postal reform legislation, USPS remains dire in its warnings: The agency would run out of cash by 2021 if it paid all of its financial obligations, or by 2024 if it continued to default on payments to pre-fund benefits.

“With an eye to external factors beyond our control in current and future business environments, we are wholly focused on the expectations and experiences of our current and future customers, the American people,” the plan states.

