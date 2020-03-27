Why did SSA administrative law judges still need to come in?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They can totally work from home. Everyone’s been telework-enabled for years. But even as the virus threat widened, the administrative law judges of the Social Security Administration were told they’d need to work in their offices one more week, ending today. The agency seemed reluctant to go ahead on telework. It seemed weird to this judge, who’s also president of the Association of Administrative Law Judges, Melissa McIntosh. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain what’s going on.

