Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
Agency Oversight
 
...

Why did SSA administrative law judges still need to come in?

March 27, 2020 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

They can totally work from home. Everyone’s been telework-enabled for years. But even as the virus threat widened, the administrative law judges of the Social Security Administration were told they’d need to work in their offices one more week, ending today. The agency seemed reluctant to go ahead on telework. It seemed weird to this judge, who’s also president of the Association of Administrative Law Judges, Melissa McIntosh. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain what’s going on.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News coronavirus Federal Drive Management Melissa McIntosh Social Security Administration Tom Temin Federal Drive
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|26 Advanced Capture Management Training
3|27 Vision Civilian Strategic Planning...
3|27 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army research aids in unified fight against COVID-19

Today in History

1829: Petticoat Affair causes scandal in Jackson's Cabinet