Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
Agency Oversight
 
...

What does it take to manage agencies in a crisis?

April 8, 2020 11:10 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Many can manage. Fewer can steer an agency or a department through a crisis such as the nation is now facing. The National Academy of Public Administration has a long history of research into how to manage in difficult periods. Longtime federal manager and now NAPA President and CEO Terry Gerton joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some perspective.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Federal Drive Management National Academy of Public Administration Terry Gerton Tom Temin Federal Drive
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USGC ensures safe, efficient marine transportation during pandemic

Today in History

2000: President Clinton signs "Senior Citizens' Freedom To Work Act"