DoD used incomplete data to restructure medical facilities, watchdog agency says

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Back in 2017 Congress, in the National Defense Authorization Act, ordered the Defense Department to restructure its medical treatment facilities. It was in part to control costs and in part to support readiness. A mandated Government Accountability Office review finds, DoD relied on incomplete data for some of the work. The GAO’s director of Defense capabilities and management issues, Brenda Farrell, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the highlights.