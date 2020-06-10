Listen Live Sports

DoD used incomplete data to restructure medical facilities, watchdog agency says

June 10, 2020 12:49 pm
 
Back in 2017 Congress, in the National Defense Authorization Act, ordered the Defense Department to restructure its medical treatment facilities. It was in part to control costs and in part to support readiness. A mandated Government Accountability Office review finds, DoD relied on incomplete data for some of the work. The GAO’s director of Defense capabilities and management issues, Brenda Farrell, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the highlights.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

