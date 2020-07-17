Listen Live Sports

How USPS can keep up with changing volume

July 17, 2020 11:27 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As non-package mail volumes steadily call, the Postal Service has had trouble adjusting its processing costs to keep pace. That’s according to the USPS Office of Inspector General. Now the pandemic has deepened the mail volume falloff. And the IG has a series of new recommendations for achieving good services levels and costs commensurate with volumes. Audit director Todd Watson joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

Tom Temin

