GAO: Customs workers missing tool to stop forced labor products entering US

Products made with forced labor are banned from the United States. But the law doesn’t stop all of them from coming in. It falls to Customs and Border Protection to prevent the flow and to prosecute perpetrators through civil enforcement. But the Government Accountability Office found CBP lacks an important ingredient in this effort. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got details from the GAO’s Director of International Affairs and Trade Issues, Kimberly Gianopoulos.