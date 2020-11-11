On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Agency Oversight

GAO: Customs workers missing tool to stop forced labor products entering US

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 11, 2020 8:18 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Products made with forced labor are banned from the United States. But the law doesn’t stop all of them from coming in. It falls to Customs and Border Protection to prevent the flow and to prosecute perpetrators through civil enforcement. But the Government Accountability Office found CBP lacks an important ingredient in this effort. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got details from the GAO’s Director of International Affairs and Trade Issues, Kimberly Gianopoulos.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Customs and Border Protection Federal Drive forced labor Government Accountability Office Kimberly Gianopoulos Management People Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday