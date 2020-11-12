On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Agency Oversight

Whistleblower retaliation complaints have gone unanswered

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 12, 2020 12:43 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Since the advent of the pandemic, whistleblowers have called out employers throughout the country. Many of the whistleblowers complained of retaliation to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. But OSHA resolved only a tiny fraction of the retaliation complaints, according to my our guest. For details, the director of the worker health and safety program at the National Employment Law Project, Debbie Berkowitz, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Debbie Berkowitz Federal Drive Management Occupational Safety and Health Administration Tom Temin whistleblower Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery