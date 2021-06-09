On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
State Department has work to do in terms of embassy construction, cybersecurity

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
June 9, 2021 9:25 am
In its latest look at how the State Department manages itself, the Government Accountability Office found State has made a lot of progress against a long list of recommendations. But a few biggies, like embassy construction and cybersecurity, still need some real attention. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the rundown was the GAO’s Director of International Affairs and Trade Issues, Jason Bair.

