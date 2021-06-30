VHA’s pandemic supply chain demand compounded by longstanding issues

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When the Veterans Health Administration had big supply problems early in the pandemic, it wasn’t just a matter of high demand all over. VA has longstanding issues with supply chain and inventory management. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from Shelby Oakley, the director of contracting and national security acquisitions at the Government Accountability Office.