VHA’s pandemic supply chain demand compounded by longstanding issues

June 30, 2021 9:23 am
When the Veterans Health Administration had big supply problems early in the pandemic, it wasn’t just a matter of high demand all over. VA has longstanding issues with supply chain and inventory management. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from Shelby Oakley, the director of contracting and national security acquisitions at the Government Accountability Office.

