USPS pilot expands postal banking services after years of skepticism

The Postal Service, after years of skepticism, is quietly moving ahead with plans to expand its postal banking services.

USPS launched the pilot program on Sept. 13, which allows customers to cash payroll and business checks in the form of gift cards.

Customers can purchase a single-use gift card of up to $500, using business or payroll checks as payment. USPS won’t accept checks larger than $500, and won’t disburse cash for any checks.

USPS spokeswoman Tatiana Roy said the USPS is running the pilot in collaboration with the American Postal Workers Union, and called it “an example of how the Postal Service is leveraging its vast retail footprint and resources to innovate.”

“Offering new products and services that are affordable, convenient and secure aligns with the Postal Service’s Delivering for America 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence,” Roy said in a statement.

Four post office locations are currently participating in the pilot in Washington, D.C.; Falls Church, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; and the Bronx, New York.

The agency already offers some basic financial services, including money orders, electronic funds transfers and cashing checks issued by the Treasury Department, but would need legislation to take on more robust services at its more than 34,000 retail locations.

The Congressional Research Service notes USPS offered some financial products in the 20th century, but they haven’t been available since the agency terminated the Postal Savings System in 1967.

USPS is moving ahead with the pilot after receiving nearly a decade of postal banking proposals from Congress with reluctance.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) joined Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and Bill Pascrell (D-N.J) in April to introduce the latest postal reform banking effort.

The coalition urged their colleagues to include a postal banking provision in the fiscal 2022 spending bill. The lawmakers said banking services would help the Postal Service generate $9 billion a year in revenue.

Former Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe dismissed the idea of postal banking before his retirement in 2015.

USPS, under his successor, Megan Brennan, said it would remain open to offering more financial services, but expressed some reservations about branching out into non-delivery services.

“Our core function is delivery, not banking,” the agency wrote in July 2016. “To the extent our research concludes that we can legally provide additional services at a profit and without distracting from our core business, we would consider these. However, public policy and regulatory discussions must be addressed before the Postal Service invests in an area outside our core function.”