On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Agency Oversight

Wild fires in the western forests aren’t the only burning issues for FEMA

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 22, 2021 12:45 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The western wild fires have caused a lot of headaches for agencies like FEMA who must respond. But house fires remain the most common form of fire each year, and FEMA keeps close track on house fires too. With some recent statistics and how the agency gathers it, the acting U.S. Fire Administrator, Tonya Hoover, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)FEMA

    Lawmakers ask FEMA how to avoid future communication breakdowns during disasters

    Management Read more
    Joseph Votel

    Plans, like for disaster response, are great only if you can carry them out

    Defense Read more
Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Federal Drive FEMA Management Tom Temin Tonya Hoover

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
10|18 Distributed Energy Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon