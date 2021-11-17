On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Federal managers’ performance data use highest it’s been in 14 years

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
November 17, 2021 11:08 am
Two key laws require federal agencies to make their decisions based on evidence and performance information. And according to the Government Accountability Office, they’re making progress. According to GAO’s latest survey of more than 4,000 federal managers, they’re using performance information more often than at any time since the office started the survey in 2007. Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu talked about the results with the acting director for strategic issues at the GAO, Alissa Czyz, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

