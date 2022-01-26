Array ( [0] => air-force [1] => all-news [2] => defense [3] => defense-main [4] => defense-news [5] => u-s-news )
On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Air Force

Guam group fights Air Force plan to blow up bombs, munitions

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
January 26, 2022 5:17 pm
1 min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — A community group on Guam is challenging the U.S. Air Force’s plans to blow up bombs and other waste munitions at a base on the U.S. territory, saying it could contaminate water supplies and threaten endangered species.

The group devoted to protecting Guam’s natural and cultural resources alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday that the Air Force violated federal law by not evaluating cultural and environmental impacts from open burning and detonating munitions on ancestral lands.

“I don’t want the Air Force to poison the ocean my children swim in, the water we drink, and the sacred land we all depend on,” said Maria Hernandez, a member of the group Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian.

The plan to burn and detonate about 35,000 pounds of bombs and other munitions each year in the open air on Tarague Beach at Andersen Air Force Base doesn’t comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, said the environmental law organization Earthjustice, which represents the local group.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Air Force’s plan could contaminate an aquifer that supplies drinking water to most of Guam, Earthjustice said, and explosions on the beach threaten endangered green sea turtles and migratory seabirds.

Representatives for the Air Force on Guam and the Department of Defense didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

    MC3 Sawyer Haskins/MC3 Sawyer HaskinsThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force destroyer Setogiri (DD 156), in the Arabian Sea. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the region. (Photo by MC3 Sawyer Haskins)

    Massive unanswered questions remain as Navy begins process to defuel Red Hill

    Navy Read more
    Photo courtesy of the Air ForceAirman First Class Brandy Fraher, who is in the final stages of her pregnancy, receives an examination from Major Noreen Burke during a unit training assembly. With restrictions, non flying pregnant Reservists may participate in all UTAs and annual tours until the 34th week of the pregnancy.

    Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

    Air Force Read more
Related Topics
Air Force All News Defense Defense Defense News Earthjustice Guam U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine