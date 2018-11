(This show originally aired on October 22, 2018)



Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Scott Denniston, executive director of the National Veterans Small Business Coalition, on topics dealing with service-disabled veteran-owned small business and veteran-owned small business issues, including: