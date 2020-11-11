On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Army

Army opens new museum for Veterans Day 2020

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 11, 2020 9:12 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army has chosen today, Veterans Day, to open a museum of the U.S. Army. Not reopen, as in pandemic, but cut the ribbon to a stunning new facility at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. For the highlights, the museum’s Chief of Exhibits Paul Morando, and Sgt. James Akinola, visiting soldier and the Army’s soldier of the year, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Army Defense Defense News Facilities/Construction Federal Drive James Akinola Management National Museum of the United States Army Paul Morando Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday