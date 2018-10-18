NASCIO San Diego conference tries speed dating, errrr, speed networking

One of the more fun and innovative additions to the NASCIO Conference program in recent years has been the Speed Networking session that has become de rigueur especially for the non-gold sponsors who hope to grab some face time with state chief information officers, among the throngs in attendance.

This session on Monday, Oct. 22, from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. PT, will allow NASCIO corporate attendees quick, introductory conversations on the needs and vision of state CIOs, and the opportunity, short though it may be, for aforesaid attendees to offer their applicable solutions, services and expertise. As the program notes: “Pick a state, watch the timer and network!” There will be three networking rounds, so you can move around to different state tables as you wish.

An added feature this year includes information submitted by state CIOs who were asked to identify their state initiatives for 2019. We have provided a matrix of states and their responses to allow corporate members to determine which states will be potentially courting their technology solutions. To help corporate members pick their tables, Federal News Network has created a “cheat sheet”, i.e., a matrix listing states and their planned initiatives.

Forty-two states and territories responded to the NASCIO survey, identifying 24 top initiatives next year. Not surprisingly, cybersecurity led the way with 21 states, D.C. and territories indicating that “cybersecurity enhancement tools” were at the top of their agenda in 2019. This was closely followed by “legacy application modernization/renovation,” identified by 18 states. The only other 2019 initiative to crack double digits was “cloud solutions/SaaS,” garnering 11 state mentions. Other popular issues were “virtualization” (nine states), “digital government” (nine states) and “business intelligence” (eight states). This last item “business intelligence and data analytics” one might think would have been more popular, but there you are.

See our matrix for details, and enjoy. See you in San Diego!