NASCIO members still focused on security in latest annual survey

December 6, 2018 2:58 pm
 
< a min read
The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) released its annual top priorities survey Thursday and no surprise, security remains No. 1 as it has since 2014.

 

Courtesy NASCIO

In fact, the top four issues were unchanged from last year with security being followed by cloud, consolidation and digital government. Forty-nine state CIOs responded to the survey.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 were:

  1. Broadband/wireless connectivity
  2. Budget, cost control and fiscal management
  3. Customer relationship management
  4. Data management and analytics
  5. Enterprise IT governance
  6. Identity and access management

“In addition to the duty to safeguard state systems and citizen information, increasing efficiency and fostering innovation are clearly indicated as key objectives for state CIOs in 2019”, James Collins, NASCIO president and chief information officer for the state of Delaware, said in a news release. “It is promising to see that states also plan to focus on expanding partnerships and leveraging the power of data analytics for public good. Partnerships with state agencies and private IT companies are key ingredients for transitioning to NASCIO’s ‘CIO as Broker’ operating model.”

