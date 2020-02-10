Listen Live Sports

VA, Treasury and NASA get boosts in budget request while rest of civilian spending sees cuts

February 10, 2020 1:42 pm
 
As expected, the President’s Budget Request for FY 2021 contains mostly cuts to civilian agencies, with a few exceptions.

VA saw a 14% increase from 2020’s enacted levels, with a specific priority put on electronic health record modernization and other IT projects.

NASA saw a 12% increase, reflecting the president’s priority of returning to the moon by 2024 and preparing for a mission to Mars.

Treasury saw a 2.2% increase, with focuses on streamlining operations and bolstering national security and law enforcement capacities.

Here’s a look at all the topline numbers from the President’s FY 2021 Budget Request:

