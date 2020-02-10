VA, Treasury and NASA get boosts in budget request while rest of civilian spending sees cuts

As expected, the President’s Budget Request for FY 2021 contains mostly cuts to civilian agencies, with a few exceptions.

VA saw a 14% increase from 2020’s enacted levels, with a specific priority put on electronic health record modernization and other IT projects.

NASA saw a 12% increase, reflecting the president’s priority of returning to the moon by 2024 and preparing for a mission to Mars.

Treasury saw a 2.2% increase, with focuses on streamlining operations and bolstering national security and law enforcement capacities.

Here’s a look at all the topline numbers from the President’s FY 2021 Budget Request:

