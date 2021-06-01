On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Budget

The Biden administration’s proposed Defense budget is going to force some tough choices

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
June 1, 2021 12:26 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As the Biden administration had been signaling for some time, its proposed Defense budget for 2022 is essentially flat. Should it come to pass, it would force some difficult questions and choices for the Pentagon. For insight, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the director of Defense budget analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Todd Harrison.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)FILE - In this June 3, 2011, file photo, the Pentagon is seen from air from Air Force One. It’s the biggest budget the Pentagon has ever seen: $700 billion. That’s far more in defense spending than America’s two nearest competitors, China and Russia, and will mean the military can for the bill for thousands more troops, more training, more ships and a lot else. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

    DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

    Defense Read more
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. Lawmakers are increasingly looking at boosting the IRS to help pay for infrastructure improvements. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

    IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

    Budget Read more
Related Topics
2022 budget All News Budget Center for Strategic and International Studies Defense Federal Drive Management Todd Harrison Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 #CiscoChat Live | Jump to Hybrid Cloud
6|1 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden, Def. Sec. Austin and JCS Chairman Gen. Milley at National Memorial Day Observance