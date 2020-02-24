NASCIO announces association president transition

The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) made an announcement today about the transfer of power for the role of the organization’s leader:

“The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) announced that Denis Goulet, Commissioner and CIO for the State of New Hampshire, will now serve as the association’s president. Goulet succeeds J. Eric Boyette, Secretary and CIO for the State of North Carolina. Boyette was recently tapped by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to serve as Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.”

