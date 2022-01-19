On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
CIO News

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

Jason Miller@jmillerWFED
January 19, 2022 10:21 am
1 min read
      

Maria Roat, the deputy federal chief information officer, is retiring after almost 41 years in government.

Federal News Network has confirmed Roat will leave federal service on March 31.

She has been the deputy federal CIO since May 2020 and has been a steadying presence since raising her federal sector profile as the first director of the Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) in 2013.

Maria Roat, the deputy federal CIO, is retiring on March 31.

Before coming to OMB, Roat was the CIO at the Small Business Administration for more than three years where she turned a struggling technology infrastructure around by, as she has said numerous times, “burning the bridges behind her” in the move to cloud.

She also was the chief technology officer at the Transportation Department and worked at the Homeland Security Department for more than a decade in various senior technology roles.

Roat retired from the Navy and Naval Reserve after 25 years in 2007.

During her time at OMB, Roat helped steer several key initiatives, ranging from being part of the Technology Modernization Fund Board to pushing forward the pilot to test out governmentwide collaboration tools to promoting and clearing roadblocks to made moving to the cloud and other IT modernization efforts go more smoothly for agencies.

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. 

Follow @jmillerWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News CIO News Management Maria Roat Office of Management and Budget People Small Business Administration Technology

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson