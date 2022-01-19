Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

Maria Roat, the deputy federal chief information officer, is retiring after almost 41 years in government.

Federal News Network has confirmed Roat will leave federal service on March 31.

She has been the deputy federal CIO since May 2020 and has been a steadying presence since raising her federal sector profile as the first director of the Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) in 2013.

Before coming to OMB, Roat was the CIO at the Small Business Administration for more than three years where she turned a struggling technology infrastructure around by, as she has said numerous times, “burning the bridges behind her” in the move to cloud.

She also was the chief technology officer at the Transportation Department and worked at the Homeland Security Department for more than a decade in various senior technology roles.

Roat retired from the Navy and Naval Reserve after 25 years in 2007.

During her time at OMB, Roat helped steer several key initiatives, ranging from being part of the Technology Modernization Fund Board to pushing forward the pilot to test out governmentwide collaboration tools to promoting and clearing roadblocks to made moving to the cloud and other IT modernization efforts go more smoothly for agencies.