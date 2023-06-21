Peter Romness is a the Cybersecurity Principal in the Public Sector CTO Office at Cisco Systems Inc. He has been helping Government customers achieve their missions for almost 35 years at companies such as Cisco, Hewlett-Packard, AT&T and Panasonic. He is focused on helping protect Government networks from cybersecurity threats. His responsibilities include promoting Cisco’s thought leadership within the Cybersecurity and IT communities and works with policy setting organizations to make sure they are aware of the most advanced cyber defense capabilities. He works closely with NIST and is a contributor to multiple NIST SP1800 series documents. He is also responsible for bringing cybersecurity solutions to market and developing new cybersecurity solutions for US governments. Though Peter has an engineering degree, his main goal is to make cybersecurity easier to understand and take action upon for non-technical business leaders.

In his spare time, Peter enjoys his family and friends, outdoor sports, travel, and sports cars.