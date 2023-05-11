Federal News Network’s Cloud Exchange

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Are agencies ready to move into the next phase of their Cloud Smart strategies?
Over the course of three afternoons, Federal News Network will explore the ways in which agencies have moved beyond mere cloud adoption and how they’re using the latest generation of cloud-enabled technologies to transform mission-critical and back-office systems.
These interviews will bring in senior-level technology and program executives to discuss the state of their transformation efforts and how they intend to use cloud to reshape the delivery of government services.
Each day will have a unique focus:
Federal News Network’s team of journalists will talk with leaders and experts across government to share what’s working, what might not be and how agencies continue to pivot in their cloud use to evolve federal infrastructures and the services they support.
Check back regularly as we expand our list of speakers.
Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Once you register, you will have access to the full event.
We look forward to seeing you on Day 1, June 20!
By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.