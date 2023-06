Dr. Edward J. Mays currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner (DAC) Infrastructure and Support Services (ISS), and Chief Enterprise Infrastructure (SES position) for United States Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security.

During his career, Dr. Mays (Colonel USMC, Ret.) served many years working with Information Technology (IT) and Software Development for logistics and Intelligence programs supporting the U.S. Marine Corps operational forces. He created a major Marine Corps logistic system used in the Marine Corps for over 25 years. He is a veteran numerous combat actions across the globe. In 2008, Dr. Mays became the Operations Assessment for Multinational Forces, Al Anbar, Iraq, where he played a substantive role in the return of Anbar Province to the government of Iraq. He also served in the US operations in Afghanistan, delivering IT capability and supporting the Afghan National Acquisition Agency.

Dr. Mays earned a Bachelor of Science from University of Florida, and a Master’s in IT from the University of Southern California. He attended the Naval Postgraduate School completed a Master’s degree in Computer Science, focusing on artificial intelligence and robotics. He also obtained a Doctor of Information Technology from Capella University in 2020.

Since 2016, Dr. Mays was selected as the Executive Director for the Enterprise Data Management and Engineering Division in OIT. In this role, he engineered cost effective, secure, and reliable IT solutions, and built the framework for Cloud computing at CBP.

In March 2022, Dr. Mays was appointed as the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for OIT’s Infrastructure and Support Services organization which combined three infrastructure organizations under his purview. The organizations have an enterprise focus: Field Support Directorate (FSD), Enterprise Infrastructure Operations Directorate (EIOD), and Enterprise Cloud Services Division (ECSD). The new organizational structure has created internal efficiencies executed the new Enterprise Cloud Services Directorate to complete CBP’s migration to the Cloud more affordably, effectively, and securely. Ultimately providing a modern, reliable IT infrastructure (Cloud, Networks, Mobility, etc.) and 24/7 year-round support services serve as the backbone for technology solutions that deliver critical capabilities at the speed of mission.